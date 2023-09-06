Two die in Istanbul flash floods, UAE pledges $4.5b for African clean energy - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, two people die in flash floods from torrential rains that turned the streets of Istanbul into rushing rivers.

The UAE has pledged $4.5 billion to help speed up the development of clean energy projects in Africa.

Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to take up his new post as the two countries rebuild ties following a seven-year diplomatic rift.

The rate of internal displacement in Sudan has almost doubled since conflict broke out in April.