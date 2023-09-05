UAE President congratulates Sultan Al Neyadi, Lebanese depositors offered hope - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sultan Al Neyadi receives congratulations from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed after his return to Earth from a six-month mission on board the International Space Station.

Wassim Mansouri, Lebanon’s central bank governor, says returning funds to Lebanese depositors unable to access savings would not be “impossible”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announces end-of-service benefits systems for employees in the private sector and free zones.

No progress has been made in talks between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog on outstanding safeguard issues, including unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites, according to IAEA.