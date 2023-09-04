Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth, Filipino boy band SB19 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sultan Al Neyadi is back on Earth after a historic six-month stay in space and will take part in a special recovery programme to help his body readapt to gravity.

Filipino boy band SB19 are trending after making a special appearance as part of pop singer JVKE's show in the US.

More than 20 start-ups will take to the stage at Cop28 in Dubai later this year to talk about how they work to improve lives and address the climate crisis.