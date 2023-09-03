P-pop stars SB19 thrill crowds with surprise US concert appearance

Filipino boy band SB19 made a special appearance as part of pop singer JVKE's show in the US.

Taking the stage at the House of Blues Boston on Saturday, the group performed their new single I Want You.

SB19, who wrapped up their own North American tour last month, made sure to thank the crowd for their continuing support.

“I would like to thank the people who came from all over the US to see these shows,” said band member Pablo.

The group are currently criss-crossing the US for promotional work.

Last month, they made a television appearance on the KTLA 5 Morning News programme in Los Angeles, where they were introduced by the hosts as the “unstoppable group from the Philippines, who have shattered records, gained fans all over the globe.”

The band also drew crowds for an impromptu street dance performance at New York City’s famed Times Square.

Who are SB19?

What an honor sharing the stage with JVKE for his epic 'What Tour Feels Like' finale at House of Blues Boston! Thank you all for making it an unforgettable night! 🦋🎶#JVKExSB19 #JVKE #SB19 pic.twitter.com/Z3aat4nmKi — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) September 3, 2023

Formed in 2018, the band has grown in popularity over the past few years thanks to their hit songs Bazinga, Mapa and Go Up.

They’ve also become the face of P-pop or Pinoy pop as one of the most popular acts from the Philippines.

SB19 made international waves in March after cracking the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart with the song Gento.

The group is made up of five members – Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin and Josh – with all playing a defined role.

Pablo, 28, is the leader of the group – a vocalist and the main rapper. Josh, 29, is also a lead rapper and sub vocalist.

Stell, 28, is a lead dancer and main vocalist while Ken, 26, is also a main dancer and lead vocalist. Justin, 25, is the youngest member of the group and the creative lead of the band.

The group kicked off their WYAT (Where You At) world tour at the Dubai World Trade Centre in December last year.