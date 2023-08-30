Sudan army planning 'free elections', Egypt to start flights to Port Sudan – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan says he will hold free elections after months of conflict that have torn the country apart and displaced millions.

Egypt announces the first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan from September 1.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a directive requiring all secret diplomatic gatherings to be approved by his office.

Construction of a new church to replace one of the oldest in the UAE will be completed in Abu Dhabi early next year.