India lands on Moon’s south pole, Wagner group leader presumed dead - Trending

On today’s episode, India has made history as the first country to land on the Moon's south pole.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russia-based Wagner mercenary group, is presumed dead after his plane crashed near Moscow.

Prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor has said he could not describe his disappointment after Taliban officials barred dozens of Afghan women from travelling to Dubai to complete their university studies.

With just three months to go until Cop28, heads of state, government officials, private sector representatives and climate experts prepare to attend the event at Expo City Dubai.