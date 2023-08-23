Afghan girls distressed after Taliban halts their travel to study abroad

About 60 Afghan female students on their way to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday were turned away from Kabul airport by Taliban officials.

“We were going to Dubai to continue our [higher] education, which is no longer possible in Afghanistan. But we were prevented from leaving by the authorities,” one of the young women, who only wished to identify as Sara, told The National.

The Taliban, since taking over Afghanistan in 2021, has imposed a number of restrictions on women’s education and employment, including the closure of high schools and universities for women.

Taliban security stand guard at a check point in Kabul. EPA

Women are also prevented from seeking employment across various sectors and their freedom and movement in public spaces has also been regulated.

As a result of the mounting restrictions to their higher education, many Afghan students are seeking opportunities abroad. Although limited, they allow many Afghan women to continue learning and skill development.

Sara was among one such student, selected by the UAE-based Al Habtoor Group, that recently offered scholarships to 100 Afghan women across disciplines, to continue their university education at the University of Dubai.

“I don’t come from a very strong economic background, so I cannot afford to enrol for education abroad, or get visas to other countries. But this opportunity brought hope into my life,” said Sara, who was hoping to pursue her Master’s programme in Dubai.

She had just finished her bachelor’s when the universities in Afghanistan closed last year. The ban on all forms of education were taking a toll on her mental health, she said. “Many Afghan girls have been depressed since the ban.”

READ MORE Khalaf Al Habtoor says Taliban barred Afghan female students from travelling to Dubai

She arrived at the Kabul airport early on Wednesday morning, accompanied by a male mahram – a legal guardian – as required by the Taliban. “We went to the check-in counters where we were stopped by the officials. When they saw our visa they said they couldn’t let us get on the flight,” Sara said of the ordeal. “They told us our visa was the problem.”

The girls had been issued a student visa by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sara said.

However, Taliban officials at the airport argued that since girls are not allowed to study, “it wasn’t the right travel document”.

“I am unable to express the disappointment I feel now…The authorities in #Afghanistan, without justification, prevented their departure, unjustly curtailing their freedom,” Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, a UAE businessman who sponsored the girls, including Sara, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Taliban government refused to allow the girls who are coming to study here [who] were sponsored by me. They refused to let them board on the plane… we organised everything ready for them here, their accommodation, transportation, security, university,” he said in a video attached to the post.

The experience has also left Sara and other girls deeply disappointed. “We were sad and scared at the same time,” she said. “We felt so hopeless that after everything we struggled for we can’t reach this opportunity to continue our education.”

Sara urged the authorities to allow women to learn, in Afghanistan and abroad. “This ban will have an awful impact on our society. We will not have women doctors, or any female professionals who are needed to run a nation,” she said. “Learning is not a sin,” she added.

Her words were echoed by Mr Al Habtoor. “I am sad today of this decision. I hope the Taliban government is going to reconsider my request to allow them to come. They have the right to study, the right to do whatever the men can do, and there is no exception to that,” he said in his video, urging the Taliban and the international community to intervene to help the girls study.

“This stands as a profound tragedy, a blow against the principles of humanity, education, equality, and justice,” he wrote.