Five of the best technology buys of the month, from an AI frame to designer headphones

From an AI talking photo frame to a smart basketball hoop, here we round up some of the best technology buys of the month.

Laipic AI frame

Helping pictures come to life, Laipic’s framed screens interact with users and answer questions with the aid of artificial intelligence. The company showcased the product at Leap technology conference in Riyadh in February, catching the attention of thousands of attendees.

Read More Travelling light: How to fly with only cabin baggage on your next flight

Laipic claims that the frames allow users to “break the constraints of time and space” and “reconnect with loved ones” in ways that were previously unimaginable. You’ll have to download and learn how to use Laipic’s app to make the most of the frame, but once you do, expect your AI picture frame to become quite the conversation piece.

From $280, frame.laipic.ai

Huupe smart basketball hoop

The Huupe is a full-size, smart basketball hoop that uses AI to track performance and play against other players around the world. Photo: Huupe

The timeless basketball hoop couldn’t possibly be improved upon, right? Huupe, a start-up from California, thinks otherwise. The company offers two models of its smart hoop with a backboard featuring a screen that keeps score, gives tips and allows for remote-play between players.

Using AI, it can track where you’re shooting from on the court and provide statistics accordingly.

Huupe also has professional trainers who offer interactive coaching on various aspects of the game.

From $4,995, www.huupe.com

Celine headphones

Celine's headphones are available in leather and in several colourways. Photo: Celine

Celine's premium headphones are lined with natural calfskin and have lambskin ear pads for maximum comfort. There are several colours to choose from, with the headphones available in black, tan and silver, plus black and silver combinations.

The device has Bluetooth connectivity, along with built-in microphones so that you can make phone calls or video conference calls when you’re not listening to music. The headphones offer up to six hours of listening time and only require 15 minutes for a quick charge. They also feature on-board buttons, allowing for quick connectivity to devices.

$940, www.celine.com

Logitech Pebble Keys 2K380S

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 k380S. Photo: Logitech

Everything old is new again, and that’s definitely the case for computer keyboards. As much as we are all used to navigating smartphone screens, sometimes you need a solid keyboard to get a point across and write at length.

That’s where the Logitech Pebble Keys 2K380S comes in. It’s colourful, compact, wireless and even sustainable as, according to Logitech, at least 45 per cent of the device is made from recycled plastic.

Despite the portability, the keyboard doesn’t sacrifice on user options. You can assign shortcuts to the keys and the brand claims it has a 24-month battery life.

$46, www.logitech.com

Saska bedside lamp

The Dawn – Multifunctional Bedside Lamp. Photo: Saska

Featuring a mid-century modern aesthetic, Saska’s The Dawn multifunctional bedside lamp has truly 21st-century capabilities.

The circular shape and wooden trim finish make a statement, offering a rustic-yet-minimalist look. The lamp incorporates a Bluetooth speaker, syncing with your phone’s music library, while its base also wirelessly charges your device.

The digital clock in the lamp is a throwback to simpler times, but don’t underestimate its simplicity. The interface allows you to adjust lighting and speaker volume options.

$81, www.saska.ae