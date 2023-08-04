Saudi electronic visa waiver, UAE astronaut receives surprise call - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an electronic visa waiver for visitors from the UK and Northern Ireland.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was overjoyed after receiving a surprise call from his father.

Morocco's women's team continued their dream run Down Under as they stormed into the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday.

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday on charges that he led a conspiracy to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election.