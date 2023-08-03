Donald Trump returns to Washington to face arrest in 2020 election indictment

Former US president Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court in Washington on Thursday to face charges in a case focused on an alleged wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election that culminated in a deadly attack on the seat of American democracy.

Throngs of journalists gathered outside the courthouse ahead of his 4pm arraignment, but only a smattering of Trump supporters turned up in the heavily Democratic city.

The hearing is taking place across the road from the US Capitol, which enraged Trump supporters stormed on January 6, 2021, following two months of the then-president refusing to concede to Democrat Joe Biden and making unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud during the election.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith accused the Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential election of repeatedly lying about the 2020 results and engaging in a conspiracy to “disenfranchise millions of voters” by installing puppet representatives to support his election claims in Congress.

Mr Trump faces four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted and to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

His claims of having won the election were “false, and the defendant knew they were false”, the indictment states.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social media site, Mr Trump framed the indictment as a contrivance to derail his run for the White House, while his campaign issued a statement comparing the Biden administration to fascist regimes.

Donald Trump on Truth Social ahead of his court appearance in Washington on August 3, 2023. Photo: Screengrab

The indictment is the third in four months for Mr Trump.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush-money payments made to an adult film star in 2016.