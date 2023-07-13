Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Jenin, Ons Jabeur emotional win — Trending

On today's episode, the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, promised to rebuild Jenin and its refugee camp during his first visit to the city in 10 years, following two deadly Israeli raids in recent weeks that left at least 17 dead and more than 100 wounded.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur defeated champion Elena Rybakina to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Jabeur rallied from a set down to reach the last four and gain revenge over Rybakina in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final.

The Dubai Financial Market reached its highest point in nearly eight years on Wednesday, a sign of growing investor confidence in the UAE's capital markets amid continued structural reforms and efforts to boost liquidity.

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani has officially asked the country’s election commission to supervise the region's parliamentary polls, slated for November 8, his office said on Wednesday.