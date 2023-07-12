Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Jenin for first time in 18 years

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to make his first trip to Jenin in 18 years, following two deadly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank city's refugee camp in recent weeks that left at least 17 dead and more than 100 wounded.

Mr Abbas said he would check on citizens and the progress of reconstruction at the camp, state news agency Wafa reported.

Meetings with various committees have been cancelled for "personal reasons", Jenin's governor said. Mr Abbas's wife was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Signs placed on roads ahead of his visit said: “Welcome to his excellency, the President, Mahmoud Abbas”.

Unconfirmed reports said 1,000 security force members have been sent to Jenin ahead of his visit.

Jenin |



Palestinian presidental guard deployed in the streets of Jenin Refugee Camp. Abbas will arrive few hours from now. He cancelled his meetings with the popular committees and factions in the camp.



His visit now will be limited to the graveyard & a short tour in the camp. pic.twitter.com/oOUyCmjtZZ — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) July 12, 2023

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said last week that about 80 per cent of homes in the camp were damaged or destroyed in the latest Israeli offensive, which lasted two days.

Although it is unclear whether Mr Abbas will face resistance on the ground in Jenin, residents throughout the Israeli-occupied West Bank have expressed their growing frustration with the Palestinian Authority.

“We don't need any help from the Palestinian Authority … you have been meeting [with the enemy] under the table,” Rami, 40, a Jenin resident, told local media after the raid.

A charity worker delivers food aid to families affected by the Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Jenin. AP

“Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas], it's enough. We're a people who are tired, hopeless and helpless. The Palestinian Authority is our occupier, not Israel,” he said as other residents cheered him on.

Last year, Mr Abbas said he would hold presidential elections – a move that did not materialise but one which brought the Palestinian public's lack of trust in the Palestinian Authority and Mr Abbas to the fore.

A March 2022 poll of 1,200 people, conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, showed that only 27 per cent of people were satisfied with the performance of Mr Abbas, while “dissatisfaction” was at 70 per cent.

“Moreover, 73 per cent of the public want President Abbas to resign while only 23 per cent want him to remain in office,” the findings showed.