Iraq signs $27 billion TotalEnergies deal, 100 million users on Threads — Trending

On today's episode, Iraq on Monday signed an energy agreement with France’s TotalEnergies to develop oil and gas resources to improve the country’s electricity supply in the biggest single foreign investment in the nation.

In less than one week, Meta's newest social media platform, Threads, has managed to amass 100 million users around the world.

The transfer of more than one million barrels of crude oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen will begin next week, a UN official said on Monday. David Gressly, the UN humanitarian co-ordinator for Yemen, told the Security Council that the FSO Safer has been “completely stabilised to facilitate the transfer of oil between ships”, and the oil transfer to another tanker would take about two weeks.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said the leadership of the nation's central bank will fall to its four deputy governors because Riad Salameh's term will not be renewed.