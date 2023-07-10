Iraq signs $27 billion energy deal with France's TotalEnergies

Iraq on Monday signed a mega energy agreement with France’s TotalEnergies to develop oil and gas resources to improve the country’s electricity supply in the biggest single foreign investment in the war-torn nation.

The deal, signed by TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne and Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghan, will help build a large energy infrastructure and generate solar energy in Iraq.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project includes developing an oilfield and recovering flared gas on three oilfields to supply gas to power generation plants in southern Iraq.

A seawater treatment plant to provide water for oil development and a 1-gigawatt solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basra regional grid will also be built.

Iraq is Opec’s largest producer behind Saudi Arabia. Oil revenue makes up nearly 95 per cent of the country’s budget.

More to follow …