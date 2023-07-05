Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin, seizure orders upheld for Riad Salameh - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israeli troops began withdrawing from the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday night after a two-day assault that killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured more than 100.

The Paris Court of Appeal has upheld seizure orders issued as part a continuing investigation of Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh.

The Taliban have ordered beauty salons to close across Afghanistan in a further curb on women's freedoms.

The UAE is gearing up for another scorching summer with the mercury set to hit nearly 50°C this week.