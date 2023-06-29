Heat affects 6,500 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Iran files case against Canada - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced there had been more than 6,500 cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke among the more than two million Hajj pilgrims.

Iran has filed a case against Canada for allegedly violating international law by designating it a sponsor of terrorism.

King Charles III held round-table talks at London's Guildhall with key leaders on climate action in the lead-up to the Cop28 summit starting in the UAE in November.

Madonna is recovering after a “serious bacterial infection” left her in intensive care for several days.