OceanGate search still under way, Arab youths choose UAE to live in - Trending

On today’s episode, the search for the OceanGate submersible is still under way and the UAE has, once again, been named as the country that most young Arabs would like to live in.

Iraq's government has set December 18 as the date for the country's next provincial elections.

A US charity has successfully delivered aid to Syria's Rukban camp, with some logistical help from American forces.