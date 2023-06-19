Saudi Arabia confirms Hajj and Eid Al Adha dates, Sudan ceasefire – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia has declared the start dates for Hajj and Eid Al Adha after the crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, was sighted.

The Sudanese capital was quiet on Sunday, hours after the nation's warring factions agreed to observe a 72-hour ceasefire mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds "candid, substantive and constructive" talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing while Iraq reveals a stone tablet handed over by Italy after being seized by police there about 40 years ago