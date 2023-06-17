Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Dhu Al Hijja Moon ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon that would signal the start of the Muslim lunar month Dhu Al Hijja ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage season.

The Saudi Supreme Court requested that the sighting of the Moon take place on Sunday, June 18, according to a statement from the court.

The sighting of the Dhu Al Hijja Moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijja Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

Those who spot the Moon with their naked eye or using binoculars are urged to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The entire month of Dhu Al Hijja is holy, with a series of days important to the Muslim faith.

Dhu Al Hijja is the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.

The first day of Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries, the International Astronomical Centre announced.

Husin bin Nisan, centre, prays during a hajj rehearsal in Tangerang, Indonesia, on May 15, 2023. AP

The date will be confirmed in the UAE by its Moon-sighting committee.

The astronomical centre's declaration was reported by the state news agency, Wam.

The annual Hajj season is due to begin on June 26, with more than two million pilgrims expected to head to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage this year.

The pilgrimage takes three days, with many worshippers extending their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.