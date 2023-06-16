India and Pakistan hit by cyclone, Egypt rules out currency devaluation – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Cyclone Biparjoy brings flooding and strong winds to parts of India and Pakistan while President Abdel Fattah El Sisi rules out another devaluation of Egypt’s embattled currency in the near future, saying it would place an unbearable burden on the nation’s 105 million people.

Residents of the Iranian capital, Tehran, face a scarcity of water, which last year prompted protests in several cities and last month led to clashes with neighbouring Afghanistan.

The US pledges an additional $920 million in humanitarian assistance for Syria.