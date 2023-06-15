UAE Central Bank maintains borrowing rate, Lebanon fails to elect president – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE Central Bank maintains its benchmark borrowing rate in line with the US Federal Reserve, which paused its tightening cycle after having increased interest rates to their highest in 16 years to tame inflation.

Lebanon’s parliament fails to agree on a new president at the 12th attempt, highlighting the bitter divisions among politicians in a country entrenched in economic crisis.

Compromise talks on government plans for radical judicial reform in Israel grind to a halt after opposition leaders accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the formation of a key judicial body.

A group of 17 music publishers sue Twitter in Nashville, Tennessee, accusing the company of enabling thousands of copyright breaches by allowing users to post music without a licence.