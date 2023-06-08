Cop28 President-designate in Brussels, Messi to join Inter Miami - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits Brussels to discuss preparations for the November gathering with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Lionel Messi announces that he will join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as he picks the US as his next destination over a move back to Barcelona and a blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

Former Lebanese president Michel Aoun denies that his surprise visit to Damascus was to seek the backing of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the second day of his three-day trip to the kingdom.