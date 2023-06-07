PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the long-running stand-off in golf ends after the PGA Tour, the European Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit announce an agreement to merge and form a commercial entity to unify the sport.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah to discuss relations and various ways to enhance their partnership.

The UAE is preparing to launch the region's most advanced imaging satellite into space next year. The MBZ-Sat, named after President Sheikh Mohamed, has been in development at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai for years.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman says he is “hopeful that the region can play a central role in a global conversation” to develop safe artificial intelligence, and adds that the UAE “has been talking about AI since before it was cool”.