Apple unveils Vision Pro, Blinken calls for Saudi-Israel relations – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Apple unveils its long-awaited augmented-reality headset Vision Pro, the company's first major product debut since the Apple Watch in 2015, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Saudi Arabia and Israel to establish relations shortly before his departure on a three-day trip to Riyadh.

Kuwaitis are set to elect their third parliament in three years following an impasse between the legislative and executive branches of government that has hindered much-needed economic reforms.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is expected to be the latest international football star to move to Saudi Arabia’s top league.