Apple unveils long-awaited Vision Pro headset

Apple on Monday unveiled its long-awaited augmented-reality headset Vision Pro, the company's first major product debut since the Apple Watch.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” chief executive Tim Cook said during the presentation. “This marks the beginning of a journey.”

The headset is the latest of Apple’s “next big things” — a groundbreaking new product that can help the tech titan maintain sales. It marks the company’s first major new category since the Apple Watch launched in 2015 and will attempt to redefine an industry in the same vein as the Mac, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

This is a developing story