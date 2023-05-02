Arab League urges Sudan to strike peace deal, Dubai's mega solar project — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the Arab League calls on Sudan's warring parties to strike a peace deal. The organisation met in Cairo for the second time in recent weeks to discuss the latest developments in the North African country.

Abu Dhabi retains its title as the smartest city in the Mena region, thanks to its digital-first initiatives, a study has revealed.

Dubai's mega solar project now accounts for more than 15 per cent of the emirate's generation capacity. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is able to generate 2,327 megawatts, cementing its status as a key driver of Dubai's renewable energy push.

Syria agrees to work on “effective steps” to counter the narcotics trade, which poses a major security threat to its neighbours, during an Arab meeting in Amman to discuss normalising ties with Damascus.