Syria envoy to meet Arab foreign ministers in Amman as differences persist

A regional effort to normalise relations with Syria will resume in Amman on Monday with a meeting between the Syrian foreign minister and senior diplomats from four Arab countries.

Differences among Arab powers have impeded efforts led by Jordan towards a new chapter with Damascus and there is scepticism from Washington.

The meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria comes two weeks after a larger gathering in Jeddah.

The Syrian government was ostracised by much of the Arab world and in the West for its suppression of the 2011 protests against five decades of Assad family rule.

The Jeddah meeting, held in the month detente between Riyadh and Tehran was announced, did not bridge Arab differences over how to approach the Syria question.

It “builds on the contacts” that the four countries had made with Damascus, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said.

Damascus and other areas controlled by the government have in the past five years become a centre of production and smuggling of the amphetamine known as Captagon.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia view the illicit trade as a security threat.

Another Jordanian official said the narcotics issue and obtaining guarantees for the safe return of the refugees, even to areas where militias supported by Iran hold sway, was discussed in Arab meetings about Syria.

He said the discussions have focused on “a detailed road map that deals with all the key issues”.

But Qatar, which attended the meeting in Jeddah after publicly opposing Damascus's return, will not be represented at the Amman meeting on Monday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said last month that the reasons behind the “boycott of the Syrian regime” and its suspension from the Arab League persist.

Damascus was suspended form the league in November 2011 after the regime used tanks to repress demonstrations in provincial capitals such as Deraa, Hama and Deir Al Zor. Thousands of people, mostly civilians, were killed.

The Arab effort to bring Syria back into the international fold is met by US scepticism.

On Saturday in Amman, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs. The official Jordanian news agency said regional issues “of mutual interest” were discussed.

A senior western diplomat said the US has told Jordan and other Arab countries that any business exchange with Syria pursuant to normalisation could run afoul of American sanctions on Damascus.

“The US has not been interfering, and some ways it cannot, with the drive for normalisation,” the diplomat said.

“But Washington has made it clear that Arab companies have a lot at stake in the US and that Syria might not be worth risking it,” the diplomat said.

Large parts of Syria including the oil and wheat producing east, remain outside the control of the government, with the country divided into zones of Iranian, Russian and US dominance.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Damascus on Wednesday.