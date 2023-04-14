Qatar and Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties, Lebanese energy plan falls short — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the International Monetary Fund projects that economic growth in the Mena region will slow to 3.1 per cent this year, from 5.3 per last year.

Efforts to bring Syria back into the Arab political fold are gathering pace as the leadership of the six GCC states, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, prepare to meet in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Friday.

Qatar and Bahrain will resume diplomatic ties more than two years after an Arab boycott of Doha was lifted. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt ended a three-and-a-half year boycott of Qatar in January 2021.

The plan to gradually restore uninterrupted power supply in Lebanon falls short because of a lack of funding, caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad says.