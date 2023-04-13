Iranian protests, Yemen prisoner swap, ancient tombs unearthed in Egypt — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, more than 400 students at universities across Iran have been suspended or expelled for taking part in the nationwide protests caused by the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.

Yemen's warring sides are expected to begin a prisoner swap mission on Friday, a top government official told The National on Wednesday, as preparations began to release nearly 900 detainees.

The ancient underground tomb complex of Panehsy and four chapels have been discovered in Saqqara, Egypt’s ministry of tourism and antiquities has said. Panehsy held the post of steward of the temple of Amun during the first part of the reign of Ramses II, about 1250BC.

A Japanese spacecraft carrying the UAE's Rashid rover will attempt to land on the Moon's surface on April 25. It is scheduled to touch down at 8.40pm, UAE time.