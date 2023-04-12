Yemen prisoner swap expected on Friday, government official says

Yemen's warring sides are expected to begin a prisoner swap operation on Friday, a top government official told The National on Wednesday, as preparations began to release nearly 900 detainees.

The process will be facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross which has been arranging the transfer and safety of the detainees.

"On Friday morning the swap operations are set to start, we were supposed to begin on Thursday but due to technical difficulties it got postponed for an extra day," Yemen's Deputy Human Rights Minister Majed Fadhil, who is part of the negotiation committee, told The National on Wednesday.

"We have a final confirmation from all sides," Mr Fadhil said.

The process will last for three days and is expected to end on Sunday. The detainees will pass through six airports and this was arranged by the ICRC, he said.

"The flights will take off and land between firstly: Sanaa-Aden and then Mocha-Sanaa and Sanaa-Tadawin, Sanaa-Riyadh and Abha and Sanaa," he said.

The ICRC is yet to comment on the development.

By the end of the process it is expected that 877 captives will be released as both sides agreed during talks in Switzerland last month.

The agreement was facilitated by the UN mid international efforts to end the yearslong conflict.

More to follow.