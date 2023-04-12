UAE attends OIC meeting, Arab states to discuss Syria in Riyadh — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE attended an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation's Executive Committee to discuss a unified Islamic position on the continuing Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Arab states are expected to hold a meeting on Friday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ties with Syria and the possibility of Damascus returning to the Arab League.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Report, the global economy faces a “rocky” recovery as geopolitics, monetary tightening and inflation continue to weigh on growth.

Laylat Al Qadr — or the night of destiny — is one of the odd-numbered nights during the final 10 days of Ramadan in which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.