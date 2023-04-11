UAE attends OIC meeting on Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque

The UAE attended an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation's Executive Committee to discuss a unified Islamic position on the continuing Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and permanent representative to the OIC, led the UAE delegation at the meeting in Jeddah.

He reiterated that the UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police forces, the attacks on worshippers and the multiple arrests that were made.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and to halt serious and proactive violations taking place there.

He emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem endowment that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Nahyan reiterated that the UAE rejects all practices that violate international resolutions and cause further escalation in the region.

He said the UAE supports all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process based on the two-state solution — in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative — to create an environment that will allow a return to serious negotiations leading to the achievement of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Jewish visitors and tourists will be barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

In previous years, Israel has barred Jewish visitors from entering the compound in the final 10 days of Ramadan.

Global criticism has mounted after violence between police and Palestinians inside Islam's third-holiest site during Passover and Ramadan this month.