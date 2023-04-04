Donald Trump indictment, UAE's Ramadan food drive — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE's Ramadan food drive has raised more than Dh400 million in its first 10 days. The One Billion Meals campaign was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ahead of the holy month, to help the needy all over the world in a sustainable manner.

Inspired by the Ramadan spirit of giving, Food ATM in Ajman is lending a helping hand and providing Dh3 meals for those on low incomes. Founder Ayesha Khan also provides thousands of free iftar meals throughout the holy month.

Nasa has revealed the names of four astronauts who will fly around the Moon next year for a 10-day mission. Christina Koch and Victor Glover will make history as the first woman and first black person, respectively, to fly to the Moon. Canada's Jeremy Hansen will also be the first non-American to reach the Moon.

Former US president Donald Trump has returned to his native New York for an investigation over his role in an alleged hush-money payment that was made in 2016. Mr Trump is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday after he became the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.