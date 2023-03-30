President Sheikh Mohamed names UAE Vice President, Saudi Arabia joins SCO — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed names Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments. The decision will mean Sheikh Mansour will serve alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Saudi Arabia approves a decision to join the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.

Food insecurity in Arab countries, made worse by recent global crises such as the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19, causes critical levels of hunger and malnutrition, a UN report says.

The US Senate passes a measure that repeals the Congressional authorisations used for the Gulf and Iraq wars, a major step in officially rescinding those war powers.