Israel's Netanyahu 'pauses' judicial reform, Lebanon time zones — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month - until after the Passover recess.

After a morning of turbulence, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reversed his decision to keep clocks back. Following an emergency cabinet meeting, it was decided that the logistical chaos caused by living under two simultaneous timings would end on Wednesday.

Yemen’s prisoner swap exchange is expected to start by next week, a top official from the International Committee of the Red Cross, who is overseeing the deal, told The National on Monday.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have reviewed preparations to host Cop28 this year.