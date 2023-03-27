Lebanon reverses decision to delay daylight savings time

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reversed his decision to delay daylight savings time and clocks will turn one hour forward on Wednesday night.

Mr Mikati decided on Thursday not to start daylight savings time over the last weekend of March - as usually happens in Lebanon, Europe and other regions - but instead to roll clocks forward an hour on April 20.

Though no reason was given for the decision, it was widely seen as a concession to Muslims, allowing those observing the holy month of Ramadan to break their daylight-hours fasts at around 6 pm rather than 7 pm.