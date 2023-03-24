Saudi Arabia and Syria begin consular talks, Lionel Messi reduced to tears — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Saudi Arabia begins talks with Syria to resume the provision of consular services. The re-establishment of ties between the two countries would be among the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew's four-hour testimony before Congress did little to convince US legislators that the app is not connected to the Chinese government. Instead, it seems to add further momentum to a possible nationwide ban.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to restore unity to the country where divisions have widened over his government's judicial reform programme. He, however, resists calls to drop his controversial overhaul of Israel’s judiciary.

Football star Lionel Messi is reduced to tears as Argentina fans give their World Cup-winning team an incredible reception ahead of their friendly against Panama. Argentina defeats Panama 2-0 on the day with Messi being on the scoresheet.