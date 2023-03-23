TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to be quizzed by politicians as app faces potential US ban

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew on Thursday will face questions from politicians on Capitol Hill, some of whom believe the social media app poses a national security risk to millions of Americans.

The ByteDance-owned app, which has 150 million users in the US, could be banned in the US if its Chinese owners do not sell their stake in the company. A bipartisan bill granting President Joe Biden's administration the authority to ban TikTok has received White House endorsement.

Mr Chew will try to convince Congress that the social media app has never shared American users' data with the Chinese government.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” he is expected to say in his prepared opening remarks before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Mr Chew will also outline commitments TikTok intends to make for users, including prioritising user safety, firewalling US data from unauthorised foreign access, ensuring the app is a platform for free expression and granting access to independent monitors.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is unconvinced.

“It's clear that TikTok will say anything to … ensure that it is not banned in the United States,” she told Fox News before the hearing.

In the days leading up to the hearing, TikTok and Mr Chew have sought to allay concerns over security and safety. The chief executive himself posted a video on the app explaining how it benefits small businesses.

Meanwhile, TikTok revamped its community guidelines and published a “Myth vs Fact” sheet countering claims that its parent company is owned by China, Punchbowl News reported.

TikTok has also been trying to avoid a ban by touting “Project Texas”, which Mr Chew says is an “unprecedented initiative dedicated to safeguarding both US user data and US national security interests”.

The project is designed to route US data to domestic servers maintained by Oracle. It would be managed by employees through TikTok US Data Security, an entity independent of ByteDance that employs 1,500 people.

The app has already been banned on devices for the federal government, members of Congress and the military. Nearly half of US states have also banned the app on government devices.

Other western governments — such as Denmark and Canada — as well as New Zealand and the European Union have already banned TikTok. The UK has also announced a ban on the app for government devices.