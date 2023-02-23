European Commission bans staff from using TikTok

The European Commission has asked its staff to uninstall the TikTok social media application from their devices.

The directive applies to corporate and personal devices enrolled in its mobile service, Sony Gospodinova, the commission's internal market, defence industry and space spokeswoman, told The National on Thursday.

Brussels-based European news website Euractiv said the directive was circulated earlier that morning.

Employees of the commission — the EU's executive arm — reportedly have until March 15 to comply.

“To protect the commission’s data and increase its cyber security, the EC [European Commission] Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the TikTok application on corporate devices and personal devices enrolled in the commission mobile device services,” said the email quoted by Euractiv.

The move comes amid heightened concerns among western countries that China could use the platform to collect user data, although none of the 27 countries in the EU have issued a ban yet.

A top EU official warned TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew last month that the company would have to comply with the bloc's new digital rules.

TikTok admitted last year that some staff in China were able to gain access to the data of European users.

It was later forced to confirm that ByteDance staff had used TikTok data to track journalists in an effort to identify a source of leaks to the media.

The company denies the Chinese government has any control or access to its platform.

In December, the US banned the use of TikTok on federal government devices. Some politicians want to ban the platform entirely.

India banned TikTok completely in 2020, citing privacy concerns, after a military clash in disputed Indian-Chinese territory.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

TikTok has yet to respond to The National's request for comment.