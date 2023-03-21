UAE Moon-sighting committee to meet, Yemen's prisoner swap deal — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE's Moon-sighting committee will meet to determine the start of Ramadan. If the new crescent is spotted, fasting will begin at dawn on Wednesday.

Yemen's rival groups have agreed to a prisoner exchange deal. Talks are taking place between the internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels in Switzerland, chaired by the UN envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The oldest pearling town in the Arabian Gulf has been discovered in Umm Al Quwain. Announcing the major find on Monday, the Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology said digs at the site this year have yielded evidence of a thriving 1,300-year-old settlement that predates the rise of Islam — with hundreds of houses and several thousand people.

Lebanon's only international airport is to build a new $122 million terminal, officials said on Monday, amid an economic crisis gripping the nation. Once the terminal is completed, Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport will be operated by Irish airport company daa International, which will also manage Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Development Project.