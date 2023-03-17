Iraq 20 years on, missing uranium barrels found in Libya — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. “Their talks covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and co-operation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people,” state news agency Wam reported.

Iraqis take to social media to share painful memories 20 years after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Egypt will host a meeting of officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and the US in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday. They will discuss measures to ease tension before the start of Ramadan.

Ten drums of uranium declared missing by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, have been found near a warehouse in southern Libya where they had been taken from.