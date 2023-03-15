Iraqi PM hails US as 'strategic partner' ahead of invasion anniversary

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has called the US Iraq's “strategic partner” days ahead of the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that removed Saddam Hussein from power.

The invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam’s regime had a profound and lasting impact on the country, its people and the wider region, Mr Al Sudani told a forum of international Iraq experts and academics in Sulaymaniyah, in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

The annual forum was organised by the Institute of Regional and International Studies at the American University of Iraq, Sulaymaniyah.

“The United States helped us in Iraq in the process of changing [the regime] and we have the Strategic Framework Agreement”, said Mr Al Sudani, referring to an agreement the two countries signed before the withdrawal of US troops in late-2011, marking the end of their military mission.

“Iraq sees the US as a strategic partner and that it is in the benefit of Iraq to boost this relationship in all fields and activate the Strategic Framework Agreement in all fields: security, politics, economy and technology, and that’s what we are working on”, Mr Al Sudani said.

The US spent about $60 billion trying to rebuild Iraq between 2003 and 2011, but much of its infrastructure has fallen into disrepair or was ruined during the 2014-2018 war against ISIS. Over the same period, Iranian investment in Iraq surged and the two countries forged stronger ties, causing unease in Washington.

But the US has continued funding reconstruction and at least half of Iraq's electricity supply is based on equipment provided by US firm GE. Iraq relies on Iran for gas for about 30 per cent of its power needs.

Post-ISIS tensions

Since the war against ISIS, US-Iraq relations have been fraught with complications. Ostensibly allies, Baghdad worked closely with the US to defeat ISIS, part of a 70-nation coalition. But Iran has maintained close ties with Iraq's most powerful Shiite parties while influencing Sunni and Kurdish elites.

Iran-backed militias killed hundreds of US soldiers during the occupation. Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, who is close to Mr Al Sudani and is from his Dawa Party, has formed several alliances with Iran-backed groups which are part of a powerful bloc called the Co-ordination Framework.

Tensions between the Iran-backed groups, which have a coalition of militias called the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), have remained high, reaching a peak in January 2020 when a US drone strike killed the de facto head of the PMF, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis.

PMF attacks on coalition forces have ebbed and flowed since then, and are currently falling.

Some analysts say this is because the PMF now has unprecedented political power — including an official state company — and feels less threatened by the coalition presence, although the PMF is still calling for the US to get out of Iraq.

Ending foreign interference

Mr Al Sudani hinted on Wednesday that he wanted to close the chapter of foreign forces using Iraq as a battleground.

“We need Iraq to be a peaceful and stable in the future, away from foreign interventions, wars and conflicts”, he said.

Iraq should be an “arena for rivals to meet and economic partnerships rather than an arena for settling scores”.

Iraq remains a country that is still grappling with the legacy of that invasion, but it is making progress in certain areas.

“While the removing of Saddam's regime brought an end to decades of authoritarian rule and repression, it also led to a prolonged period of violence, instability and uncertainty”, Mr Al Sudani said.

“For sure, we remember all the tragedies, the crimes, the futile wars, sanctions and poverty that was clearly widespread during the dictatorship”, he added.

Although removing Saddam led to the establishment of a federal parliamentary republic based on national elections every four years, the political situation is unstable, with ongoing tensions and protests over issues such as corruption, economic inequality and sectarianism.

The invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq led to a significant deterioration in security in the country, allowing various militant groups and insurgent factions — both Sunni and Shiite — to emerge.

The rise of ISIS

Rising sectarian tension after 2003 led to a prolonged period of violence and instability fuelling bloody sectarian strife that led to the rise of ISIS in 2014 when it overran a third of the country.

Although the security situation in Iraq has improved significantly in recent years, the country still faces threats from extremist groups like ISIS.

Iraq's economy, meanwhile, continues to be dependent on volatile oil prices and suffers from high unemployment and poverty rates and a lack of foreign investment.

However, there have been some positive developments, such as increased oil production and exports, but more efforts to diversify the economy are needed.

Legacy of conflict

Ethnic and religious groups that had coexisted relatively peacefully under Saddam's regime became increasingly polarised after 2003, leading to more violence and bloodshed. However, there have been some positive developments in recent years, such as increased efforts to promote reconciliation and dialogue between different groups.

The invasion also reshaped regional politics and dynamics as neighbouring countries became increasingly involved in Iraq's affairs and sought to exert influence over the country's new government.

But Iraq's role in the wider region has evolved in the years since then, with the country becoming a key player in regional politics and diplomacy, as it tries to juggle its relationships with the US, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.