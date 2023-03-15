Hoverbike launched in Abu Dhabi, ChatGPT 4 released — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a futuristic flying bike unveiled in Abu Dhabi is expected to deliver life-saving support in crucial search and rescue operations. The Xturismo Hoverbike is being tipped as the next cutting-edge tool for emergency services confronted by challenging conditions such as desert terrain.

Lebanon’s currency hits a record low to the dollar, with 100,000 pounds — the value of the country’s largest banknote — now worth only $1. The new rate had been expected in recent weeks as the value of the local currency continued to plummet almost unabated.

An updated version of the AI based ChatGPT tool, GPT4, goes live with many sharing on social media exactly what it can do. OpenAI, the company behind GPT4, says it is more creative and collaborative than ever before.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announces it will lay off 10,000 employees as part of a new round of job cuts and will also close about 5,000 open roles that have yet to be filled.