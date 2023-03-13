ChatGPT 4 release date: When is the new AI programme out?

Microsoft says an updated version of the ChatGPT tool by OpenAI will be coming some time this week, according to reports.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week," Andreas Braun, chief technical officer of Microsoft Germany, said at an event last week, Heise reported.

"There we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities — for example, videos."

The current version of the ChatGPT bot is text-based. It is not clear how video will be implemented in the automated tool.

Microsoft has not announced any official timeline for the expected update.

Microsoft said that its chief executive, Satya Nadella, would host an event on March 16 to discuss "reinventing productivity with AI".

The company has so far announced AI updates for its popular Windows operating system and search engine Bing, but not yet for its Office productivity suite, which includes Word and Excel.

OpenAI, the creator of the chatbot ChatGPT, will release tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving the models for both general and specific uses, its chief executive Sam Altman said last week.

Since its launch in November, ChatGPT's popularity has surged as traffic to the site hit more than 1 billion visits, up from 616 million in January, according to Similarweb estimates.

OpenAI has launched a subscription tier of ChatGPT where users can pay $20 a month for more reliable services.

Microsoft has invested more than $11 billion into OpenAI as part of its partnership with the company.

