Oscars 2023, Jordanian royal wedding, Saudi Arabia launches new airline — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Princess Iman of Jordan marries Jameel Thermiotis on the outskirts of Amman in the first royal wedding of a busy year. Princess Iman, 26, is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Princess Rania, who hosted the wedding.

Washington dismisses as false a claim by Tehran that the US and Iran agreed to exchange prisoners. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told state TV earlier that a deal had been brokered and a prisoner exchange would happen within a “short period”.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the creation of new national airline Riyadh Air, as the kingdom seeks to develop into a global transport and logistics centre, attract tourists and diversify its economy.

The 95th Academy Awards proves to be a night of historic firsts, with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning the Oscar for best original screenplay, best editing and earning Ke Huy Quan an award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role, while Top Gun Maverick wins an Oscar for best sound.