Sultan Al Neyadi's space selfies, Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened — Trending

On today's episode, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi reveals his first selfies taken from inside the International Space Station.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, President Sheikh Mohamed wishes “continued success to all women in achieving their hopes and ambitions while contributing to a shared progress and sustainable future”.

The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is christened by the Archbishop of Los Angeles at a ceremony held using her title, Princess Lilibet Diana, marking the first time she has been publicly referred to as a princess.

The former head of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says he was “sidelined” over his views on the origins of Covid-19. Dr Robert Redfield told a congressional committee that he was excluded from early discussions regarding the source of the virus because he suspected it was due to a lab leak.