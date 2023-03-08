Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet referred to as 'princess' for first time

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter was christened on Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, a representative for the couple revealed.

The ceremony was held using her title Princess Lilibet Diana, marking the first time she has been publicly referred to as a princess.

The representative said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Lilibet became a princess when her grandfather acceded to the throne and became King Charles III.

It is understood Lilibet's title of princess and the prince title of their son Archie will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday use by the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes' home in California.It is the first time Lilibet, who turns two in June, has been publicly referred to as an official princess.

READ MORE Prince Harry and Meghan asked to 'vacate' UK royal residence

A representative for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Lilibet became a princess when her grandfather acceded to the throne and became King Charles III.

It is understood Lilibet's title of princess and the prince title of their son Archie will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday use by the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes' home in California.