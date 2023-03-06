Fire guts Rohingya camp, UAE Vice President to speak with Emirati astronaut — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will speak to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi through a live video link-up that will be aired on Nasa TV. Dr Al Neyadi arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, marking the beginning of his milestone six-month mission.

The UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have received an invitation to his father King Charles's coronation in May but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a representative for the Duke of Sussex has said.

UN members have reached a historic agreement on the first international treaty to protect the high seas after 15 years of negotiations.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees have been left without shelter after a blaze raced through a crammed refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, a fire department official and the UN have said.