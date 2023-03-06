Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh leaves thousands of refugees without shelter

A fire at a camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh has left thousands of the refugees without shelter.

The blaze took place at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district on Sunday, said Emdadul Haque, a fire department official. No casualties were reported.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Bangladesh said 12,000 Rohingya refugees “lost everything again” after more than 2,000 shelters were destroyed.

Impact of the massive fire in the camps in Bangladesh on 5 March:



2,000 shelters damaged or destroyed



12,000 Rohingya refugees who lost everything again



90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres burnt down pic.twitter.com/qdoeS3zqfm — UNHCR in Bangladesh (@UNHCR_BGD) March 5, 2023

It said refugee volunteers responded to the fire, with the agency and its partners providing support.

"We currently don't have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties," Rafiqul Islam, additional police superintendent at Cox's Bazar told Reuters.

Faruque Ahmed, a local police official, said the cause of the fire was not clear.

Neither police official gave an estimate for the number of homes destroyed.

Refugee Selim Ullah, 40, a father of six, told Reuters that he could not save anything.

"Everything burnt to ashes. Many are without homes. I don't know what will happen to us," he said.

"When we were in Myanmar we faced lots of problems. Our houses were burned down. Now it has happened again."

The district is prone to blazes. A fire at Cox's Bazar in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

More than a million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal clamp down.

Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021 and attempts to send back the refugees have failed.

In 2021, the US said the oppression of Rohingya in Myanmar amounted to genocide after US authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against the ethnic minority.

Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights.