Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to speak to Sultan Al Neyadi on Tuesday

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will speak to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Tuesday through a live video link-up on Nasa TV.

Dr Al Neyadi, 41, arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, marking the beginning of his milestone six-month mission on the orbiting science laboratory.

During his time there, he will take part in more than 200 experiments assigned by Nasa and 19 others involving UAE universities.

Live streams and pre-recorded videos will be broadcast each week to hundreds of schools in the country, in which Dr Al Neyadi will share what life in space is like.

The talks are part of a new educational project by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the Emirates Literature Foundation.

Dr Neyadi is the second Emirati to travel into space ― after Maj Hazza Al Mansouri's eight-day stay on the ISS in 2019 — and the first Arab to undertake a long-duration mission. He could also possibly perform the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut.

At the start of Maj Al Mansouri's mission three years ago, Sheikh Mohammed spoke to him live from the ISS and also took part in a Q&A with pupils and students at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

The live event on Tuesday from ISS Expedition 68 will take place at 4.50pm UAE time, according to Nasa's website.

On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated Dr Al Neyadi on beginning his mission successfully.

"All the Emirates and Arabs stand with you as you begin your mission from inside the International Space Station," Sheikh Hamdan tweeted

"We were counting the seconds and we were looking forward to recording a new achievement that carries Zayed's ambition."

